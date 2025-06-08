Dallas man dies 3 weeks after shooting

article

The Brief A Dallas man died three weeks after being shot in the Casa View area of Dallas. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Stallcup Dr. on May 17, 2025. Ramiro Alonzo, 36, died from his injuries on June 7, 2025.



A Dallas man died three weeks after being shot in the Casa View area of Dallas, police say.

Dallas shooting turns fatal

What we know:

Dallas Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened on May 17, 2025, around 10:30 p.m.

According to police officials, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Stallcup Drive, in the Casa View area of Dallas.

The preliminary investigation revealed 36-year-old Ramiro Alonzo was shot at that location.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries on June 7, 2025.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Joslin, #10872, at 214-649-2790 or adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov .

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect in the case.