Dallas man continued to sex traffic teen from jail for commissary money

The Brief A Dallas man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Before his arrest, he admitted to sex trafficking a 17-year-old. The victim said she was forced to work 7 days a week, 14-hour days. After his arrest on unrelated charges, the man told the victim to keep working and the money was set aside for his jail commissary account.



A Dallas man who coordinated the trafficking of a 17-year-old girl from jail was sentenced on April 9, 2025, to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Before his arrest

The backstory:

According to plea papers, Christopher Jabar Jenkins, 33, admitted that between July 2022 and November 2022, he advertised the 17-year-old victim’s sexual services on commercial sex websites. He also rented hotel rooms for commercial sex dates and negotiated with patrons.

In an interview with the child, it was revealed that Jenkins physically assaulted her, threatened her at gunpoint, forced her to "brand" herself with a tattoo to indicate his ownership of her, and kept her identification as a way to ensure that she could not leave him.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors described how the child was forced to work seven days a week, up to fourteen-hour days, and Jenkins took all the resulting proceeds for himself.

Sex trafficking continued after arrest

What we know:

According to court documents, when Jenkins was arrested in September 2022 for unrelated charges, he passed the victim off to another trafficker. Jenkins continued to traffic the victim while in jail.

During the recorded calls, Jenkins instructed the victim to continue participating in commercial sex acts. He also coordinated with other coconspirators regarding the pricing, advertisements, work hours, travel, and other logistics to ensure the success of the criminal enterprise.

Jenkins specifically instructed a coconspirator to collect all the money the minor victim earned and to set it aside for him or add funds to his jail commissary account.

Records confirmed that an individual deposited money into Jenkins’ jail commissary account no less than seven times from September 13 to September 29, 2022.

What we don't know:

The coconspirators' identities were not released.

Sentencing

Christopher Jabar Jenkins, 33, was indicted in August 2023 and pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 188 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, to be followed by 35 years of supervised release.

Jenkins was also ordered to pay $82,300 in restitution to the victim.