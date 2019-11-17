Dallas man charged with murder after killing family member in dispute

article

Dallas police said the man who killed one man and injured another in East Oak Cliff Sunday turned himself in.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Scotland Drive near East Ledbetter Drive and South Lancaster Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

A woman told the officers her brother, 38-year-old Anthony Lee, got into an argument with family members and shot her husband and brother-in-law.

The woman’s husband was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Her brother-in-law did not survive. Police identified him as 35-year-old Roy Mason.

Police said Lee had been living with his family members but was kicked out a few months ago. They’re still investigating the motive.

Lee was taken to the Lew Sterrett jail and charged with murder after turning himself in.