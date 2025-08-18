Dallas man arrested for violent weekend crime spree

article

The Brief Brittian Valentine is accused of stabbing a man, threatening others with a knife, and carjacking two people along Harry Hines Boulevard. All of this happened within 30 minutes on Sunday afternoon. Valentine was arrested at a homeless shelter and is now facing multiple charges.



A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after a violent crime spree in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators believe Brittian Valentine argued with a man and then stabbed him, leaving him in critical condition.

Minutes later, police said he stole two victims’ cars at knifepoint and threatened another man with the knife.

All of this happened within a 30-minute window on Sunday afternoon at locations along Harry Hines Boulevard.

Police said he tried to run from officers when they showed up to arrest him at a homeless shelter.

Valentine is now facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

What we don't know:

There’s no word on a motive for the crime spree.

None of the victims knew Valentine, police said.