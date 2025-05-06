Dallas man arrested for indecent exposure on SMU campus

article

A man who was accused of repeatedly exposing himself to an SMU student last week has been arrested, according to SMU officials.

Timeline:

According to SMU, on Friday, May 2, SMU police received a report that an unidentified man had repeatedly exposed himself to a student near the University Crossing Trail in the 5500 block of SMU Blvd. The last incident happened at 7:30 a.m. that day.

An SMU Aware Warning was sent to students, faculty and staff.

The man was described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He has shaggy blonde or reddish hair covering his ears, wears glasses, and was consistently seen wearing dark clothing, including a black short-sleeved shirt.

On May 5, SMU Police say they arrested an unaffiliated 37-year-old Dallas man in connection with the SMU Aware Warning. They say tips led to the arrest.

He was taken into custody and faces a charge of indecent exposure.

What we don't know:

SMU Police did not release the name of the person arrested. FOX 4 News has reached out to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office for information about the person arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the SMU Police Department at 214-768-3388.

Campus Awareness Tips

Please be aware of your surroundings and report any information you may have about this incident to SMU Police at 214-768-3388. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Police Department’s Silent Witness Program by calling 214-SMU-2TIP or online at http://www.smu.edu/2TIP.