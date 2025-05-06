Dallas man arrested for indecent exposure on SMU campus
DALLAS - A man who was accused of repeatedly exposing himself to an SMU student last week has been arrested, according to SMU officials.
Timeline:
According to SMU, on Friday, May 2, SMU police received a report that an unidentified man had repeatedly exposed himself to a student near the University Crossing Trail in the 5500 block of SMU Blvd. The last incident happened at 7:30 a.m. that day.
An SMU Aware Warning was sent to students, faculty and staff.
The man was described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He has shaggy blonde or reddish hair covering his ears, wears glasses, and was consistently seen wearing dark clothing, including a black short-sleeved shirt.
On May 5, SMU Police say they arrested an unaffiliated 37-year-old Dallas man in connection with the SMU Aware Warning. They say tips led to the arrest.
He was taken into custody and faces a charge of indecent exposure.
What we don't know:
SMU Police did not release the name of the person arrested. FOX 4 News has reached out to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office for information about the person arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information related to this case, please contact the SMU Police Department at 214-768-3388.
Campus Awareness Tips
Please be aware of your surroundings and report any information you may have about this incident to SMU Police at 214-768-3388. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Police Department’s Silent Witness Program by calling 214-SMU-2TIP or online at http://www.smu.edu/2TIP.
The Source: Information in this article is from the SMU Aware Warning blog and the SMU Police.