Dallas man arrested in connection to Plano fatal shooting
PLANO, Texas - The Plano Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 5600 block of Woodhaven Court.
What we know:
According to investigators, officers were called to the home around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Brandon Dorsey, of Plano, with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
On Sunday, around 10:30 a.m., police say they arrested a suspect connected with the fatal shooting.
Carlos Arthur Schurman Mendes, 44, of Dallas, was arrested and is facing charges of murder. He is booked into the Collin County Jail and his bond has not yet been set.
What we don't know:
Information surrounding the circumstances has not been released.
