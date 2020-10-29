Dallas man accused of selling 19-year-old woman as ‘sex slave’

A Dallas man has been arrested, along with a South Carolina man, after authorities said they bought and sold a 19-year-old woman as a “sex slave.”

Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 35, and Robert Hubert, 66, face a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox. Juarez was arrested at his Dallas home, while Hubert was arrested at his home in Roebuck, SC.

If convicted, they both face up to life in federal prison.

According to court documents, the sex trafficking started last year, when Juarez contacted the victim, who lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, through a dating app.

In September 2019, they met up at a Dallas motel, where Juarez reportedly pistol whipped her.

Juarez gave the victim a “slave name,” and she said he threatened to kill her and her family if she wouldn’t allow him to sell her for sex.

Juarez is accused of selling her repeatedly for sex, and at one point, even reportedly pointed an unloaded gun at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger.

Advertisement

The victim was advertised as a “slave” on a fetishism website, as Juarez looked to sell her to the highest bidder.

That’s when authorities said Hubert, whose screen name was “The Darkest Lord,” offered to buy her for $5,000.

The two texted about the deal, and Juarez reportedly bragged about “the property” being “totally dependent” on him. Hubert then reportedly responded, “SWEET. I will take the slave.”

After agreeing on terms, they met up at a Dallas gas station. Hubert put the victim in his car, clamped a metal collar around her neck, and threatened to brand her, before driving him to his home in South Carolina, according to court documents.

The victim texted Juarez to plead for help, as she was afraid Hubert was going to hurt her. Juarez reportedly responded, “Endure what you have to. He’ll punish you whip you . . . but not kill you.”

After making it to Hubert’s home in South Carolina, he reportedly put her in a room he described as a “dungeon,” and required her to be “naked all the time.”

The victim was able to convince Hubert to let her call her parents, and her father begged Hubert to let her go, but he said he bought her for $5,000, and would require $5,000 for her safe return.

Hubert reportedly sent the victim’s father a signed contract as proof.

The victim was eventually able to leave the house and escape on a bus.

“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants. It’s unthinkable and frankly, difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening in our district,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.