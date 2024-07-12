Dallas Love Field asks travelers to arrive 3 hours before flight for second consecutive day

article

Dallas Love Field airport is urging travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flights on Friday after some terrible delays that began on Thursday.

There are still long lines at the airport this morning.

The problem began early yesterday, because of issues with one of the baggage screening machines.

Officials also said large groups of travelers due to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority convention in Dallas didn't help the delays.

Travelers who were checking a bag stood in long lines Thursday, with some stretching outside the building.

Many people missed their flights.

One traveler who lined up early Friday morning told FOX 4 that he's trying not to worry about that possibility.

"I'm on vacation. I'm going to live my best life as much as I can," said Corby Busch.

The FAA said yesterday that this is the busiest summer for air travel since prior the 2008 recession.

Thursdays also happen to be the busiest day to fly.

Even if you are not checking a bag, Love Field says you should arrive at least and hour and a half before your flight departs.