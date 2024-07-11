Dallas Love Field baggage screening issues lead to long lines, officials say

There are long lines at Dallas Love Field on Thursday morning after an early morning issue caused lines to back up.

Officials at Love Field say its baggage screening system had an issue on Thursday morning.

The issue has been resolved, but now the airport is working through the backlog of passengers in the line.

"Our team at DAL is working to check in customers and their baggage as quickly as they can," said a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines.

The airport posted on social media that travelers should arrive at the airport at least three hours early, especially if you plan to check luggage.

Love Field said that they are dealing with a large number of passengers and that the baggage screening machines are operating at full capacity.

Photos of long lines shows people surrounding the baggage check.

The line to drop off bags goes all the way outside.

Several people on social media have reported waiting in line for more than three hours.

Several travelers say they have missed their flights.