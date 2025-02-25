Dallas leaders say Neiman Marcus Downtown landmark is too valuable to lose

The Brief Downtown Dallas, Inc. says Neiman Marcus is too valuable to lose over a ground lease dispute. Dallas leaders will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. The Downtown Dallas location is expected to close on March 31, 2025.



Dallas leaders and stakeholders held news conference in front of the soon-to-close Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus on Tuesday morning to discuss the importance of the local landmark. You can watch the full news conference on this page.

In a news release, leaders say the store should not be lost due to a lease dispute.

Jennifer Scripps, President & CEO, Downtown Dallas, Inc., Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, City of Dallas City Manager, Shawn Todd, Founder & CEO, Todd Interests, and Linda McMahon, CEO, Dallas Economic Development Corporation are expected to speak at the news conference.

Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus Closing

DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 7: Atmosphere at NEIMAN MARCUS 2007 Crystal Charity Ball Luncheon and GIORGIO ARMANI Fall/Winter 2007 Women's Collection Fashion Show at Nieman Marcus Downtown on September 7, 2007 in Dallas, Tx. (Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patric Expand

Less than a year after Neiman Marcus merged with Saks Fifth Avenue, the company announced the closing of their CityPlace offices and their flagship store in downtown Dallas.

A Saks Global spokesperson said that after more than a decade of negotiations, they received a notice from the landlord of the Downtown Dallas location to terminate their occupancy. The spokesperson said the landlord is forcing them to close effective March 31, 2025.

The Downtown Dallas location has been in the community for more than 100 years and Saks Global says they are disappointed to be losing a piece of Neiman Marcus history.

In July 2024, FOX 4 News reported that Saks Fifth Avenue, the parent company of Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Off 5th, was buying Neiman Marcus. The acquisition was finalized in December 2024 for $2.7 billion.

Saks will also close its Bryant Park office in New York City.

(Original Caption) Ca. 1945-1960-The Ervay Street entrance for Neiman Marcus in Dallas, TX. Two women leave, a doorman holds their packages and the door for them. They are walking towards a waiting car.

The backstory:

The original Neiman Marcus store was at the intersection of Elm Street and North Field Street in 1907. That building was destroyed in a fire in 1913. The company opened a new location in 1914 at Main Street and Ervay Street.

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020 during the pandemic, but exited bankruptcy later that year. It was founded in Dallas in 1907 and its name has become synonymous with high-end luxury items.