Dallas leaders question Deep Ellum safety following Halloween shootings

The Brief Four people were killed and several others injured across three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night. Dallas police had deployed 57 officers to the area, but city council members want to consider new safety measures. Officials are weighing future crime deterrents, including potential perimeter barriers, more cameras, and parking lot crackdowns.



After four people were killed and many more injured in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, Dallas City Council members questioned the police chief about how the city can make the entertainment district safer.

City leaders push for answers

Deep Ellum shootings (Terry Van Sickle)

What they're saying:

In a briefing at Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux explained to city council members that the violence unfolded within a span of 75 minutes just after midnight.

The department’s response to the three separate shootings was so fast, an officer even helped to revive a victim while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Chief Comeaux also said the department had a plan in place and was staffed with 20 more officers than usual, for a total of 57. But it was still a bad night.

"Last year, we were down 45 murders. This year, we are down nine murders. Violent crime is down. Your police department is doing a really good job. It is not perfect, but when incidents happen like this, and officers are there in less than a minute and saving lives, the department is doing what it needs to be doing," the chief said.

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Potential safety changes

Big picture view:

Dallas City Councilman Jesse Moreno asked if the department is considering options like setting up a perimeter around Deep Ellum similar to Beale Street in Memphis.

The chief said that would be a challenge because Deep Ellum has four streets going north, south, east and west, where Beale Street has two major access points in and out.

Moreno suggested the department not give up on the idea, comparing it to the way Fair Park has a perimeter.

"Unfortunately, we’re here again. We were here last year," Moreno said. "Are we at a point where we should have done X differently to have prevented these murders from happening?"

What's next:

Chief Comeaux said the Dallas Police Department is working with the federal government to get stiffer penalties in place for felons caught illegally carrying firearms.

It’s also working to crack down on people drinking and loitering in the parking lots. And it’s working with Dallas Area Rapid Transit on fare enforcement heading into Deep Ellum.

He said additional cameras could be useful. An arrest affidavit for one suspect showed Flock cameras were used to help get in contact with witnesses.

The chief said whatever plan the city ends up with, it needs to be implemented consistently every weekend.