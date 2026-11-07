Plano police arrest 1 in crash that killed 2

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The Brief Plano police said alcohol and speed were believed to be contributing factors to a crash that killed two people Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, a Ford F150 collided with a Toyota RAV4 that was attempting to turn onto Cross Bend Road from Alma Drive. Both occupants of the RAV4 were pronounced dead at the scene. Steve Jaramillo, 22, was charged with driving while intoxicated.



Plano police arrested a 22-year-old man they say was driving a truck that collided with a SUV Friday night, killing the two people inside.

What we know:

Police said a Toyota RAV4 was attempting to turn left onto Cross Bend Road from Alma Drive around 7:15 p.m. Friday when it was struck by a Ford F150 that was traveling on Alma Drive at a high rate of speed.

The RAV4 overturned, and both vehicles hit a traffic signal pole and a tree. Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, both people inside the RAV4 were unconscious. Plano Fire Rescue crews extracted the occupants from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures, but there were unsuccessful, and both occupants were pronounced dead.

Steve Jaramillo was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said additional charges will be considered pending the outcome of the investigation.