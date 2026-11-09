Dallas Weather: Midweek warmup before cold front brings cooler temperatures
DALLAS - North Texas faces thick cloud cover and slight rain chances early in the week before a midweek cold front brings cooler temperatures.
Midweek Cold Front to Sweep Away Clouds
What we know:
Low shower chances sit at 20% Monday, focusing primarily south and southwest of the Metroplex before shifting closer to Dallas-Fort Worth in the evening.
Any leftover morning showers Tuesday will move east of the Interstate 35 corridor, leaving most locations with less than one-hundredth of an inch of measurable rain.
Heavy rainfall remains confined to parts of Central Texas, the Hill Country, and South Texas, where the primary weather disturbance is passing.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday, ushering in gusty northerly winds, clear skies, and cooler conditions for Thursday and Friday.
Morning lows start chilly along the Red River in the mid-40s, while the Metroplex begins in the low to mid-50s and reaches near 72 degrees Monday afternoon.
Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
Regional Weather Impacts
Local perspective:
While South Texas and the Hill Country deal with major flood concerns from the main energy of the system, North Texas stays largely quiet.
Spotty showers will bring little to no measurable relief to the Metroplex, and forecasters expect no severe storms or thunderstorms with this system.
DFW 7-Day Forecast
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano.