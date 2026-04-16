Dallas leaders debate regulations on churches, nonprofits feeding homeless

The Brief Dallas City Council is set to decide next week if the city should regulate churches and nonprofits feeding the homeless. Proponents pointed to the challenges of charitable feeding of the homeless, including the spread of foodborne illnesses. Critics say the proposed regulation would infringe on the First Amendment rights of churches and could open the city to lawsuits.



Dallas churches and nonprofits could soon see the same regulations that restaurants and food trucks face when feeding the homeless.

Potential regulations on feeding the homeless in Dallas

What they're saying:

Next week, Dallas City Council will debate and vote on whether to impose regulations on churches and nonprofits feeding the homeless population of the city.

The regulations would require the two entities to have permits for feeding homeless individuals in the same way that restaurants and food trucks do.

"Unsheltered vending continues to pose a significant issue and challenge in the CBD and across the entire city," Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Moreno, whose district includes downtown, said.

The possibility of spreading foodborne illness as a reason to require permits before distributing meals was also raised.

"Depending on how long they're held in the danger zone, which is subject to anybody's imagination, the viral or bacteriological loads on those can be high enough to actually cause someone to get gravely ill," Cedric Secoundiata said.

City staff did not present any evidence of foodborne illness from charity feedings.

"I do not believe that there is a perfect solution, because I will tell you that many of my neighbors want something a lot harsher than what has been presented," Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert said.

The other side:

"This is a tenet of all major religions to feed those who are hungry," Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn said.

Several councilmembers said requiring permits for churches and nonprofits would open the city to lawsuits.

"There's clear case law to protect a religious act, and it seems as if any of the requirements the government is putting in as stringent processes to deliver those religious acts that we have in fact infringed on their religious freedom," Councilman Adam Bazaldua said.

The Director of Dallas Code Compliance said the proposed regulations were "narrowly tailored" to avoid legal challenges.

What's next:

Dallas City Council will debate and vote on the proposed regulations for feeding the homeless next Wednesday.