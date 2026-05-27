LOOK: AT&T Stadium begins covering sponsorship signage for FIFA World Cup

The Brief AT&T Stadium in Arlington has begun covering up its sponsored signage as it prepares to host nine matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The move is to comply with FIFA policies that don't allow non-sponsored corporate names on stadiums for their matches. Several other stadiums hosting matches have already begun removing their signage to comply with the FIFA mandate.



The home of the Dallas Cowboys has covered up its main sponsor to comply with FIFA regulations for the upcoming World Cup.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ AT&T Stadium signage covering

AT&T Stadium becomes Dallas Stadium

What we know:

What will be known as Dallas Stadium for the duration of the World Cup has already taken steps to hide its current sponsor.

Crews were seen hanging gray tarps over the "AT&T Stadium" signage on one end of the stadium on Wednesday.

World Cup signage can already be seen plastered over the stadium's windows. Several structures on the stadium's plaza could also be seen, presumably for activities before and after matches outside the venue.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Dallas Stadium signage will be displayed on the stadium for the duration of the soccer tournament, or how the AT&T Stadium signs on the stadium's roof will be covered.

Dig deeper:

The stadium will be known as Dallas Stadium to comply with FIFA rules, which prohibit the use of non-FIFA sponsors on stadiums.

FIFA considers non-sponsor stadium names "ambush marketing", which they say looks to "take advantage of the huge interest in and high profile of an event."

The soccer organization says that it also devalues official sponsorships. AT&T has had the naming rights to the home of the Cowboys since 2013.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NRG Stadium in Houston signage removal

Several other stadiums that will host matches in the United States have already covered or removed their sponsorship signage.

NRG Stadium in Houston has completely removed their signage, while FIFA logos and banners can be seen covering up the corporate sponsorships at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Dallas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee told FOX 4 that FIFA itself is responsible for the covering of the signage.

When asked for comment, FIFA responded with the following statement:

"In line with its brand protection policy, FIFA protects its brands and the exclusive rights of its sponsors, including clean zones around FIFA World Cup stadiums and other event sites.



FIFA is working closely with stadium authorities and host cities to implement these requirements in a manner consistent with previous editions of the tournament, while taking into account the unique infrastructure and operational considerations at each venue.



FIFA does not comment on specific arrangements relating to individual stadiums."

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 13: A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on April 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Expand

FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to a family with international relatives in town who happened to be in Arlington when the signage was being covered.

"They are from Spain. They wanted to see AT&T stadium," the family told Dial. "They are really excited to come out for the World Cup, but they are only here for the week, so we brought them out for the World Cup."

What's next:

In just over two weeks, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11. The first of nine matches taking place at Dallas Stadium will be played on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. CT between the Netherlands and Japan.