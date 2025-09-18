Dallas leaders approve largest-ever $5.2 billion budget

The Brief The Dallas City Council approved a new $5.2 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget cuts funding for five library branches and state lobbyists, but keeps community swimming pools open for three more years. It also increases funding for streets and public safety. The mayor was one of three people to vote against it because he said it includes too much wasteful spending and doesn't offer meaningful tax relief for residents.



The Dallas City Council passed a $5.2 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Not everyone is happy about that.

What's new:

Council members spent the day on Wednesday working through a long list of 40 budget amendments aimed at cutting spending.

They approved some cuts, such as a plan to close five library branches over the next two years and to eliminate funding for state lobbyists.

But the council members ultimately decided to keep community swimming pools open for three more years rather than closing them within two years. They also increased funding for public safety and street improvements.

The new budget slightly reduces the property tax rate for residents, but because property appraisal values are rising, a homeowner may still have a higher property tax bill.

The budget passed with a vote of 11-3 late Wednesday night.

What they're saying:

Mayor Eric Johnson was one of the three council members who voted against the budget.

"In a time of growing competition with Dallas’s suburban neighbors, I could not support a budget that doesn’t deliver meaningful tax relief to our residents. This is the first Dallas budget to exceed $5 billion. To pass the largest budget in history without the City Council making a real effort to combat waste is unconscionable," he said in a statement.

Mayor Johnson said he challenged his colleagues to identify and eliminate wasteful spending.

"Regrettably, the City Council did not support the majority of these amendments, resulting in a tax rate that remains too high," he said.

What's next:

The new budget takes effect on Oct. 1.