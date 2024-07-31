Dallas ISD welcomes hundreds of new teachers

Hundreds of educators are getting a big welcome from the Dallas Independent School District as they get motivated for the new year.

Dallas ISD is holding its New Teacher Academy on Wednesday at the Winspear Opera House.

The district employs about 10,000 teachers, so events like these are meant to help the new educators feel more comfortable and prepared for the first day of school.

Ricardo Velez, a new eighth-grade English teacher, grew up in North Texas but then moved to Oregon to work with a nonprofit organization.

His love for the English language helped him make the leap to a new career.

"It’s so exciting, honestly," Velez said. "When I heard there was a need for teachers to sort of understand the culture of the students, my heart was set on fire and that passion just sort of impulse me to come here."

Velez said he’s looking forward to working with other teachers and helping his students develop their own voices.

"I believe they have something important to say, especially in today’s age," he said.

James Beasley switched careers from corrections officer to high school law teacher. He believes he’ll have a unique opportunity to reach kids and didn’t want to pass that up.

"It’s important to me because I want to get to the kids before they get to jail," he said. "I think we have so many kids who just get lost in the system and we don’t know how to work with them. So, hopefully now with my outlook on that side and then this side, I can get to those kids and keep them out of jail."

Beasley said getting high schoolers prepared for life outside of school is most important to him.

The new teachers will have the opportunity to share practices and learn from their peers, as well as hear from Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and last year’s teacher of the year.

Dallas ISD’s first day of school is on Aug. 12.