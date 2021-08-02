Dallas ISD welcomes 800 new teachers for upcoming school year

article

As Dallas ISD was one of a few districts that welcomed students back to class on Monday, Dallas welcomed its class of brand-new teachers.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa welcomed 800 of his new teachers Monday morning at a ceremony at the Winspear Opera House in Downtown Dallas.

The superintendent says it will be challenging getting all students to return, but he says he feels hopeful the students will get caught up and back on track. He says the new teachers will be a part of the process moving forward.

"We are trying a lot of different things," he said. "And so know some of those things will work. And we need to keep what works and abandon what doesn't."

"I'm very excited," said Stockard Middle School Teacher Lytina Winbush. "It’s a career changer. It’s a new world. I'm just elated."

Dallas ISD students joined Garland and Duncanville ISD all returning to class on Monday.

