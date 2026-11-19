The Brief The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-3 to close six campuses in the district, with four of the six located in South Dallas and Oak Cliff. Dallas ISD's leaders cited a $100 million budget deficit as a reason for the closures. Opponents of the move say the closures will unfairly affect African American students in the district.



Dallas ISD leaders voted to close six schools in the district after a heated debate on Thursday. The move comes as the district faces a budget deficit of over $100 million.

Dallas ISD Campus Closures

What we know:

On Thursday, November 19, the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-3 to close six campuses in the district.

The six schools the district voted to close include:

Joseph J. Rhoads Learning Center

N.W. Harllee Early Childhood Center

Arlington Park Early Childhood Center

Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary

Harrell Budd Elementary

Boude Storey Middle School

Dallas ISD school closures

District officials said closing the schools will help save money and allow the district to prioritize higher population areas.

Dallas ISD is facing a budget deficit of more than $100 million and has seen declining enrollment in the last few years.

The district last closed campuses to save money in 2012.

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Local perspective:

At Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting, three board members attempted to postpone the vote.

Those board members aimed to remove J.J. Rhoads Learning Center from the list of closures, but their attempt failed.

A board member previously pointed out that the campus has operated at a deficit since it opened, and the district would save $1.2 million if it closed.

Board members in opposition said the closures unfairly affect African American students.

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees meeting on 11-19-2026

"Specifically, we look at South Dallas and I think we have an opportunity to do right by a community who has spoke up and made itself heard, and do so in a way that still respects the challenges that we have to contend with as a district," Dallas ISD board member Bryon Sanders said.

"Schools that are predominantly African American have taken the brunt, and it shouldn't be that way," board member Joyce Foreman said.

"We shouldn't even be having this conversation because the administration should have brought us something that is diverse in terms of how we do this."

Dallas ISD

Many parents spoke during public comment in support of keeping the campuses open. Previously, parents of children at J.J. Rhoads Learning Center argued closing the center creates a safety issue by sending young children to school with older children.

"I understand the financial argument. I understand the operating of one school may be cheaper than operating two," one parent previously said. "But cheaper does not always mean better. Financial efficacy should never come at the expense of our children's educational experiences."