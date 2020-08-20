Dallas ISD to start school year with online-only learning until at least early October

article

Dallas ISD will start the school year on September 8 with virtual only learning for at least the first four weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said he made that decision based on a recommendation from county health officials.

The school year begins Sept. 8, with online-only instruction.

The Dallas School Board will decide in the next few weeks whether to extend the delay for in-person instruction even further.

The superintendent understood he may face some heat for his choice, but promised virtual learning will look much different compared to the spring.

“We are getting much more prepared for virtual learning. It's not what you saw in the spring. We’ve done a lot to train teachers on Zoom and Google classroom. Now we're teaching them the curriculum, how to teach reading. We are doing a lot with the teachers. This gives us time to September 8 to deliver on that promise,” Dr. Hinojosa said.

Advertisement

Hinojosa said there is still a debate if there will be high school football this season. Several weeks ago, he said he didn't see football happening this fall.

For now, extracurricular work outs are suspended.

They were scheduled to start Monday.

BACK TO SCHOOL: School district start dates/delays