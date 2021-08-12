Dallas ISD to give fully vaccinated employees a $500 bonus

article

The Dallas Independent School District will pay its teachers and staff members an extra $500 if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"With the safety and well-being of staff and students in mind, Dallas ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the district said in a statement.

The money is available to any employee who fills out an online form and submits proof of vaccination by Nov. 15.

The district plans to use the form information for contact tracing and when making quarantine decisions.

Participation is voluntary but highly encouraged.

Those who do participate can expect the extra $500 included one of their paychecks.

