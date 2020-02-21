Dallas ISD superintendent focuses on transformation in 2020 State of the District address

article

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa shared some of the district’s achievements for the year and talked about focusing on the future in his annual “State of the District” address.

Hinojosa spoke to a group of community and business leaders during a luncheon Friday, focusing on transformation.

Part of his presentation included exhibits showing how students and teachers’ lives have been transformed in Dallas ISD.

The district’s Teen School Board also shared their stories and a 120-member choir from a magnet school performed.

Dr. Hinojosa also discussed perhaps the biggest challenge the district recently faced – an EF-3 tornado that damaged and destroyed several schools in North Dallas.

He talked about the physical needs to rebuild those schools as well as what many students are still dealing with and going through.