18-year-old arrested for shooting that injured 16-year-old Dallas ISD student near school

A 16-year-old Dallas ISD student was shot in the middle of the day just a few yards away from his school campus.

This happened on Halloween, at Cole Park in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas.

The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Edgar Dominguez — who was 18 at the time of the shooting — was at-large for nine days.

Kimberly Navarro said her daughter heard the shooting while on a North Dallas High School athletic field and ran for help.

"I actually came right away," Navarro. "She was scared. She was really scared."

According to Dallas police, the North Dallas High School student was shot near the tennis courts at Cole Park, which is just feet away from school property.

The shooting happened at about 3:50 in the afternoon. That’s before school gets out for the day at 4:30 p.m.

"As you can see, anything can happen," Pennie Polk said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 16-year-old victim and his girlfriend "…were by the tennis court hugging."

The girl’s ex-boyfriend — Dominguez — walked up and pointed "a tan handgun at the victim’s head" while asking if he was with her.

The 16-year-old boy stood quiet, but Dominguez "lowered the gun" and shot him "once on his left foot."

"It needs to get better. It really does. The things that’s going on around here, parents really need to open their eyes up to know their kids, be more active and see something, say something," Polk said.

Police said the 16-year-old’s girlfriend identified her ex — Dominguez — as the shooter. Investigators used a Flock camera to identify the vehicle Dominguez used to reportedly flee the scene.

He was arrested on November 9.

"Choose to do things better for yourself. Choose to be better for you," Polk added.

Since November 15, FOX 4 has been working to get a full scope of information from Dallas ISD.

On Tuesday, the district confirmed Dominguez is not a Dallas ISD student, and said "standard communication was shared about the incident with families at that school."

"It was just really scary," Navarro said.

Back in January, a different Dallas ISD student was shot in the leg at Cole Park during a fight.

"That really worries me," Dallas ISD parent Loletha Miller said.