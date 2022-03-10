Dallas ISD student-athlete arrested for shooting while at state playoffs in San Antonio

article

A member of Dallas ISD’s Kimball High School basketball team has been arrested in San Antonio after police said the student’s gun went off and a bullet hit a teenage girl.

Kryon Henderson, 18, and his team were in San Antonio for the state championship basketball tournament. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Henderson brought a gun in a bag to practice, and at some point, the firearm went off while on a charter bus and struck a student trainer in the ankle.

The girl who was hit was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas ISD said she is out of surgery and heading back to Dallas.

"We apologize. The irony is that she’s a student trainer who was volunteering her time on an outstanding basketball team to provide service to this team, and she gets injured," Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. "There are no excuses for this. We can’t talk our way into things we behave our ways into. We've had so much positive momentum in Dallas ISD. This is extremely disappointed that we are here, on the verge of another championship, and we have to endure this situation at our own doing."

Hinojosa said Henderson has been removed from the team.

The UIL said Kimball's game against Beaumont United will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, but it's working with Dallas ISD to make sure "students involved in the incident will not be participating in the state tournament."

