Dallas ISD making big changes as 2026-27 school year begins

The Brief Students at Dallas ISD schools returned to class on Tuesday, the first day of the 2026-27 school year for the nearly 130,000 students in the district. DISD has made Pre-K for three and four-year-old students free regardless of income this year, and has updated its ID badge system for students to include transportation, meal services and more. Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde greeted students at Hexter Elementary School, which opened up a new school building earlier this year.



It's that time of year again, with students at Dallas ISD schools returning to class for the 2026-27 school year.

Dallas ISD first day of class

Today is the first day of school for nearly 130,000 students in Dallas ISD, and it comes with notable changes across the district.

The district is starting a new student badge system, with each student's ID now including services for transportation, meals, library checkouts and athletic events in the district.

Dallas ISD is also making Pre-K services for three-year-old and four-year-old students free, regardless of the family's income. Previously, those services were only offered to students with a family income below a certain level.

District leaders hope the program will help increase enrollment. Last year, Dallas ISD saw a decline in enrollment after seeing a rise the previous school year.

"We are prepared to receive as many students as come through our doors," Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said Tuesday morning.

Hexter Elementary School's opening ceremonies

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hexter Elementary School first day of class

At Hexter Elementary School on Waterview Road, students were welcomed by a mariachi band. Dr. Elizalde greeted students as they arrived in class.

The school's new campus opened in January, and is nearly 40% larger than the original school building.

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