Dallas ISD offers $50 incentive for students to get vaccinated

Dallas ISD
DALLAS - Dallas ISD says it will pay students who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district announced Monday that students 12 or older who are fully vaccinated are eligible for a $50 incentive. 

The one-time payment will be distributed in the form of a gift card that can be used as cash.

Students will be required to show proof of vaccination in order to get the card.

The last day students can sign up for the incentive is Nov. 15.

LINK: www.dallasisd.org/studentvaxincentive

Last month, DISD announced its incentive of $500 to its employees who are fully vaccinated.

