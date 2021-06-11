Dallas ISD may do away with most student suspensions

article

Dallas public schools may stop suspending most students who get into trouble.

The school district said studies have shown suspensions can be a serious and permanent setback for many kids.

And they disproportionately affect black students.

Dallas ISD’s school board will consider ending both in and out-of-school suspensions for most offenses.

In 2017, the district stopped suspending students younger than second grade.

Some trustees worry ending the practice altogether might cause new problems.

"It didn't make sense to me at the time why there was all this hubbub about how we shouldn't use suspensions as a tool for 2nd graders but it was okay to use them for 3rd graders. And I think this is a natural evolution of that work," said Dustin Marshall, a Dallas ISD school board member.

"If we're saying you're not gonna be suspended, guess what they're gonna do? They're gonna fight. Some of them you will be able to change their behavior by the interventions. Some of them you will not," said Joyce Foreman, another school board member.

Disruptive students would instead be sent to special classrooms for what educators call "a reset."

Advertisement

Serious violations like making threats or drug possession could still result in suspension or expulsion.