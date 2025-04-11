Dallas ISD, Ken Paxton reach agreement making sure boys aren't playing in girls' sports

article

The Brief Ken Paxton and Dallas ISD have reached an agreement to make sure the district does not violate state laws that prohibit biological males from playing girls' sports. The move closes an investigation into the district after video surfaced of a Dallas ISD employee telling a parent that a male student would be allowed to participate in girls’ sports if the parent changed the birth certificate of their son to "female." Paxton said the employee resigned after an internal investigation was opened.



Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday said an agreement has been reached with Dallas Independent School District that will ensure the district does not violate any laws by allowing biological males to participate in girls' sports.

Under the agreement, the district will send out a letter to staff that outlines the requirements of Texas law and has established policies "requiring compliance" with those laws.

The employee that prompted the investigation by the attorney general's office resigned amid an internal investigation by the district, Paxton said.

What they're saying:

"I urge all other school districts to fulfill their legal obligations to protect girls’ sports and end any attempts to circumvent Texas law. Biological males have no place in girls’ sports, and any Texas public schools doing otherwise will be held accountable," Paxton said.

The backstory:

In February, Paxton requested extensive records from Dallas ISD claiming that the District had implemented an unwritten policy of encouraging students to alter their birth certificates to play sports in violation of the Texas law prohibiting a student from competing in interscholastic athletic competitions designated for the opposite biological sex.

Paxton says one Dallas ISD employee was filmed telling a parent that a male student would be allowed to participate in girls’ sports if the parent changed the birth certificate of their son to "female." The employee also allegedly said that the district "find[s] the loopholes in everything" and that they are willing to go to jail for defying Texas law.

In March, Paxton filed a petition to depose several key district officials as part of the investigation.