Texas AG to depose Dallas ISD officials, making sure boys aren't playing in girls' sports

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a legal petition to depose Dallas ISD officials. He says it is part of an ongoing investigation to make sure the district isn't allowing boys to play in girls' sports. Paxton says that one Dallas ISD employee was filmed telling a parent that a male student would be allowed to participate in girls’ sports if the parent changed the birth certificate of their son to "female."



In February, Paxton requested extensive records from Dallas ISD claiming that the District had implemented an unwritten policy of encouraging students to alter their birth certificates to play sports in violation of the Texas law prohibiting a student from competing in interscholastic athletic competitions designated for the opposite biological sex.

Paxton says one Dallas ISD employee was filmed telling a parent that a male student would be allowed to participate in girls’ sports if the parent changed the birth certificate of their son to "female." The employee also allegedly said that the district "find[s] the loopholes in everything" and that they are willing to go to jail for defying Texas law.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas has a list of people from Dallas ISD who will be deposed, including the school district's superintendent and members of the school board.

"School districts must follow the law, keep our children safe, and end these insane ‘gender theory’ policies that ignore reality and encourage illegal actions. ISD officials who have participated in this madness will be held accountable," said Attorney General Paxton. "The systematic effort by Dallas ISD officials to circumvent Texas law will be exposed and stopped."

Dallas ISD responds

Dallas ISD sent a statement to FOX 4 on Monday night.

"The district is aware that the Attorney General has filed a pre-suit request for depositions of certain district officials. We are cooperating with the Attorney General’s office to provide information that confirms Dallas ISD’s ongoing compliance with federal and state laws. The district is committed to continue following both the spirit and intent of the law."