Gun found on Dallas ISD elementary school campus

The Dallas Independent School District is stepping up security measures at one school after a gun was found on campus.

According to a letter sent to parents, the gun was confiscated from a student on Friday morning at Solar Preparatory School for Boys.

Another student reportedly told someone at the school about the weapon. School administrators were then able to "quickly and safely recover" it.

No one was hurt.

Dallas ISD said the student will be disciplined accordingly.

The district is also reminding parents that safety starts at home. Any weapons should be kept unloaded and in a secure location.

Because of the incident, new safety measures will begin on Monday at Solar Prep.

Newer metal detectors will be installed for sixth through eighth grades, and backpacks will be checked for all students in the third grade and up.

The district already has a clear backpack policy for all of its schools.

A parent meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on Monday in the school’s auditorium to discuss the new security changes.