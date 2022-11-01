Dallas ISD gets $7.6M for electric school buses

article

Dallas ISD is getting 25 electric school buses as part of a national clean bus program.

Dallas is among 13 school districts in the state of Texas to receive the first round of funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The district received $7.6 million to purchase the buses.

"I can’t wait to see the new buses. I’m really excited about those 25 new buses rolling down our streets probably being quite a bit quieter than diesel, picking up our students with zero emissions and making the air even around where they wait for buses cleaner and more breathable immediately as well as for the future," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

The grant money will also go toward the infrastructure needed to operate the buses.