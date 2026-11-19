The Brief On November 17, the Dallas City Auditor confirmed the city is investigating potential inaccuracies in reported crimes by the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux has touted the city's drop in crime in recent years. DPD officials who spoke to Dallas City Council Thursday said the potential inaccuracies are limited. Dallas City Council's Finance Committee voted to keep an audit on the issue in place to ensure that crime reported to the FBI is accurate.



The City of Dallas is investigating whether statistics showing a drop in violent crime may be inaccurate.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Dallas City Auditor Rory Galter confirmed the city is investigating if crime statistics in the city may be inaccurate.

"We are aware of possible incorrect reporting of crimes. This was identified in our entrance conference with the Dallas Police Department," the email read.

Galter explained to city leaders on Tuesday that it's currently unknown how widespread the potential inaccuracies are, but that the city may want to look at the possibility.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux has touted the drop in violent crime in Dallas in recent months.

The city will now perform an audit on crime reporting to the FBI. Language included in the audit states, "Are controls in place to ensure the crime statistics reported to the FBI are accurate?"

Local perspective:

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn said she wants the city's audit language to reveal whether crimes in Dallas are being downgraded or reclassified.

"There is data to suggest there is an increase in a lower charge compared to a higher charge," Mendelsohn said.

Dallas Police Major Steve Bishop said certain offenses like aggravated robberies have been downgraded, but the issue is not extensive.

"If that question was asked, we would welcome that question if it would allay the city council's fears, absolutely," Bishop said.

Mendelsohn wants the audit to either disprove the problem or show problems that need to be fixed with crime reporting.

"Now that we've had this robust public debate, I can't imagine us not having the audit because that would be us burying the issue," Mendelsohn said. "I can't imagine that the risk of exposing something bad would be overlooked so that we save face instead of get to the facts of the matter, that is what the audit should do, disprove a problem or show what the problems are so they can be fixed."

What's next:

The audit is set to be completed sometime in the City of Dallas' current fiscal year.