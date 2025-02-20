Dallas interim police chief issues statement on immigration enforcement

The Brief Dallas interim police chief Michael Igo held a news conference on Thursday. Igo says DPD will not stop someone for the purpose of determining thier immigration status. The interim chief also says DPD has not been asked to take part in immigration enforcement by federal or state officials.



Dallas interim police chief Michael Igo held a news conference on Thursday to clarify the department's position on immigration enforcement.

Dallas Police Department on immigration enforcement

Igo says the department will not stop any person "for the sole purpose" of determining their immigration status. Dallas police can only ask about the immigration status of people who are lawfully detained or arrested, under a general order dating back to October 2017.

The interim chief says that DPD has not been asked by state or federal partners to take part in any immigration enforcement efforts.

Igo also said that all people in the City of Dallas should not hesitate to report a crime, seek help, or cooperate with police.

He did not take questions from the media at the event.

What they're saying:

"The Dallas Police Department is unwavering in its commitment to fairly enforcing state and local laws, protecting all community members, and upholding the values of justice and integrity. We will continuously monitor any changes to state and or federal laws and can fully comply with all existing and new legal requirements while promoting safety, trust and cooperation within the Dallas community," said Igo.