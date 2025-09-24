Dallas ICE shooting is latest in string of agency attacks

The Brief A series of violent incidents have recently targeted ICE and immigration-related facilities in Texas, including a fatal sniper shooting in Dallas, a bomb threat last month, and armed attacks in McAllen and Alvarado. On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at the Dallas ICE facility, killing one detainee and injuring two others before taking his own life. The motive remains under investigation.



Authorities say a sniper opened fire at a Dallas ICE facility early Wednesday, shooting three detainees before taking his own life. One victim has been confirmed dead, while two others remain hospitalized as officials continue to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

The deadly shooting marked the latest in a series of violent attacks targeting federal immigration agencies.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond near the scene of a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on September 24, 2025. (Credit: ARIC BECKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bomb threat at Dallas ICE facility

Last month, a male identified as 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson, was arrested for threatening ICE officers with what the individual claimed to be a "detonator" on his wrist in Dallas, Texas.

The facility houses ICE’s Dallas Field Office as well as Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The man arrived at the reporting entrance of the Dallas Field Office and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack.

Wilkinson showed the security officer what he claimed to be a "detonator" on his wrist, which issued a shelter-in-place for the facility. The officer called 911 and local police responded with a bomb squad.

Wilkinson was taken into custody by local law enforcement and charged with making terroristic threats.

Attack in McAllen

On July 7, a man with an assault rifle fired dozens of rounds at federal agents as they were leaving a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

The man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, injured a police officer who responded to the scene before authorities shot and killed him. Police later found other weaponry, ammunition and backpacks inside his car.

Alvarado ICE attack

On July 4, a group of individuals carried out a planned attack on the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas.

The attackers, dressed in tactical gear, allegedly caused a diversion before opening fire on responding law enforcement and officers.

An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck but survived. Authorities later recovered firearms, body armor, radios, and anti-ICE propaganda from the suspects, suggesting the attack was politically motivated.

At least 11 people have been charged in connection with the attack.