Dallas ICE arrests illegal Mexican national involved in 2014 vehicular homicide of 13-year-old girl

The Brief ICE Dallas arrested Ramiro Guevara, a 46-year-old Mexican national who was in the country illegally, on March 26. He was involved in a 2014 crash that killed a 13-year-old girl. According to ICE officials, he was not charged in the death of the minor, nor did he serve any jail time.



Before his ICE arrest, Guevara was wanted for an outstanding order of deportation on a violation of alien present in the United States without being admitted or paroled.

Guevara filed a petition on March 10, 2016, for relief from removal. His petition for relief was denied on July 28, 2017, by an immigration judge, and he was subsequently ordered removed on August 23, 2017. Guevara was given 30 days to file a removal appeal and failed to do so.

Guevara will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

What they're saying:

"The arrest and pending removal of this individual serves as a stark reminder that criminal aliens who threaten the public safety of our communities will be found and face justice for their actions," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard. "Every day our dedicated special agents, intelligence analysts and law enforcement partners work relentlessly to provide for our common good by targeting those who disregard U.S. immigration laws."

What you can do:

