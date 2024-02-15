Expand / Collapse search

Prices cut on 27% of Dallas-Fort Worth homes on the market in January: Zillow

By
Published 
Updated 2:19PM
Real Estate
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Feb. 15, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for February 15, 2024, including an Arlington coyote captured at a park where three children had been bitten, a hearing on a controversial Texas law and a cancer patient's touching meeting with a man who donated his bone marrow.

The red-hot housing market may be cooling off in Dallas-Fort Worth

New data from Zillow shows 27 percent of homes on the market in the DFW area had a price cut in January.

That's the sixth-highest rate among the 50 largest metro areas nationwide.

Zillow says 21 percent of homes nationwide saw a price cut in January.

READ MORE: This Florida home for sale is most expensive in America

The cuts come as the number of homes available grows.

There was a 38 percent jump in new listings in DFW from December to January, according to Zillow. The site says there are 18 percent more homes on the market than at this time last year.

FILE - A home available for sale is shown on Oct. 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Home sales have slowed as the cost of borrowing has increased and the country continues seeing record-high mortgage rates. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Homes are still selling quickly in North Texas.

The average home spends about 35 days on the market, according to Zillow, compared to 49 days in 2019.

READ MORE: 2023 home sales fell to lowest level in nearly 30 years, new report reveals

One thing that isn't changing is how many people are willing to pay more than the asking price.

Zillow says 18 percent of DFW homes sold for more than list price in December 2023, which is about the same as at the same time period in 2022.