Dallas homicide rate up 21 percent in 2019

The latest Dallas crime report shows homicides are up 21 percent this year.

In the first nine months of the year, there were 163 homicides in the city. That number was 134 in 2018.

Human trafficking and assaults are also up.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall will address the crime report at a city council committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

There will be time for public comment at a Dallas community police oversight board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Dallas City Hall auditorium.

Last month, tempers flared when people who wanted to speak learned there was no time for their comments.

Chief Hall called in officers to get control of the crowd. She then listened to concerns and complaints.

