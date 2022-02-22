Dallas home prices went up 26 percent in 2021

article

Home prices rose 26% in Dallas during 2021 – an all-time high.

The Dallas figure is higher than the national average of 18.8% growth, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

The Dallas home price increase is the largest annual jump in 34 years, ahead of the 2020 record of 10.4%.

Overall, Dallas home prices have more than doubled in the past decade.

The largest home price increase in the country was in Phoenix. Prices there rose 32.5% from 2020 to 2021.

