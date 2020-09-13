Dallas home damaged by early morning fire

article

A West Dallas house sustained heavy damage in a fire early Sunday morning.

It was at about 3 a.m. when firefighters were called out to the home in the 1900 block of Gallagher Street, east of Hampton Road.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control about 15 minutes after arriving, but not before the smoke and fire badly damaged the back of the house.

Dallas-Fire Rescue officials said the house was empty, and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.