Deadly Dallas hit-and-run driver pleads guilty, cyclist's daughter: 'He would have wanted us to forgive you'

By
Published 
Updated 10:39AM
Southeast Dallas
DALLAS - Monday, a man accused of hitting and killing a bicycle rider with his SUV pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Kenneth Connors III, 29, faced charges, including accident involving death, drug possession, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

Connors pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

After pleading guilty, one of the daughters of the victim, Billy Watley, addressed Connors directly for victim impact statements.

"The option of having my dad walk me down the aisle was taken away from me," said Alyssa Watley through tears. "My father wouldn't want us to hold any anger towards you. If he would have lived, I am convinced you two would have been friends because you are so much alike."

"He would have wanted us to forgive you," she continued. "I hope you never have to feel how my sisters and I have felt these last few months."

Surveillance footage from September shows Watley riding his bike along Kleberg Road in Southeast Dallas when a white SUV hits him from behind.

Billy Watley

Dallas police said Watley was thrown into the grass and didn’t survive.

Police say the video shows Connors getting out of the car, before leaving the area without helping.

Connors and his vehicle were found just days later.