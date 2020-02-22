Dallas Heat hosts 'Back the Blue' night to honor fallen officer

The Dallas Heat hosted a "Back the Blue" night on Saturday and honored fallen Grand Prairie Officer A.J. Castaneda, who was killed during a crash on President George Bush Turnpike.

The team presented Castaneda's family with a jersey that had his name on it, and the entire team wore jerseys supporting law enforcement.

As part of the event, all officers and first responders got in free.