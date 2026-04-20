Dallas halts plan to close neighborhood libraries

The Brief Dallas has scrapped plans to close neighborhood libraries following a budget survey that showed overwhelming public opposition to the closures. Officials are exploring new funding sources, including revenue from passport offices, part-time staffing shifts, potential mixed-use housing developments, or public-private partnerships. The future of the massive Downtown Central Library remains unclear, as it was notably excluded from the city's list of regional flagship locations.



The city of Dallas is backing off from plans to close neighborhood libraries. But a plan to create several flagship locations with increased hours may still move forward.

The backstory:

The city’s proposed budget calls for a $2.6 million reduction in library funds.

The initial plan was to close neighborhood libraries and create longer hours at a few flagship locations.

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What's new:

Results from a survey showed that most Dallas residents don’t want their neighborhood library to close. So, Dallas leaders went back to the drawing board.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua suggested the city use the $3.3 million generated from the sale of the Skillman Library to help buy the library department more time.

Dallas Library Director Manya Shorr said she believes she will be able to reduce the library department’s budget through a gradual transition to more part-time employees, which would allow more flexibility with library hours.

She also proposed adding passport offices to flagship locations to help generate about $100,000 per year per location.

The city could use bond funds by opening up the Park Forest and North Oak Cliff libraries to mixed-use housing developers who might want to build apartment complexes on the sites.

Or, Councilman Chad West believes the city could benefit from public-private partnerships at some locations.

What they're saying:

"We’re going to be looking at a $5.4 billion budget. Shame on us if we can’t find the $2 million your department needs to keep operating," West said.

What we don't know:

One library that was noticeably absent from Monday’s discussions was the largest library in the state. The Central Library Downtown is 650,000 square feet.

It’s not even listed as a regional flagship.