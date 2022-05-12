Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for suspect in Dallas hair salon shooting that injured 3 women

Northwest Dallas
Koreatown shooting: Three women shot at Northwest Dallas hair salon

Dallas police only have a vague description of the shooter they're looking for. But they are looking into the possibility it may have been connected to a customer who was refused service at the salon. Feds are also investigating if it was hate crime-related.

DALLAS - Police are continuing to search for a man who shot into a hair salon in the Koreatown area in Northwest Dallas Wednesday, wounding three women.

Surveillance photos have been released of the suspect, who was dressed in all black.

He parked, walked into Hair World Salon, shouted something, and opened fire.

Then, he drove off in a maroon minivan.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime.

The shopping center where the shooting happened has many businesses owned by Korean Americans.