Search continues for suspect in Dallas hair salon shooting that injured 3 women

Police are continuing to search for a man who shot into a hair salon in the Koreatown area in Northwest Dallas Wednesday, wounding three women.

Surveillance photos have been released of the suspect, who was dressed in all black.

He parked, walked into Hair World Salon, shouted something, and opened fire.

Then, he drove off in a maroon minivan.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was a hate crime.

The shopping center where the shooting happened has many businesses owned by Korean Americans.