Man shoots another man at Dallas gun range, before shooting himself, police say

article

Dallas police said a man walked into a gun range and shot another man, before turning the gun on himself Friday evening.

Officers responded to the DFW Gun Range and Academy on W. Mockingbird Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard, shortly after 5 p.m.

Investigators found that a man went into the gun range and shot another man.

Police said the gunman then shot himself and died from his injuries.

Featured article

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details were released as police continue their investigation.