Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Man shoots another man at Dallas gun range, before shooting himself, police say

By
Published 
Love Field
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man walked into a gun range and shot another man, before turning the gun on himself Friday evening.

Officers responded to the DFW Gun Range and Academy on W. Mockingbird Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard, shortly after 5 p.m.

Investigators found that a man went into the gun range and shot another man.

Police said the gunman then shot himself and died from his injuries.

Featured

Dallas police investigating woman's deadly shooting in Far Northeast Dallas
article

Dallas police investigating woman's deadly shooting in Far Northeast Dallas

Police were called to an apartment complex in Far Northeast Dallas early Saturday morning.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details were released as police continue their investigation.