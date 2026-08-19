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Ticket lottery opens for Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published August 19, 2026 2:54 PM CDT
Published August 19, 2026 2:54 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A ticket lottery is open for those who want to attend next month's Republican Convention in Dallas.
    • The convention is the first ever midterm convention and takes place Sept. 9-10 at the American Airlines Center.
    • President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event.

DALLAS - Members of the public that want to attend the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas next month can now apply for a ticket.

The convention is scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at the American Airlines Center. The party confirmed the event, aimed to energize Republican voters ahead of the November midterms, in June.

Dallas to host first-ever Republican midterm convention
Dallas to host first-ever Republican midterm convention

Dallas to host first-ever Republican midterm convention

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Republican leaders met with the media in Dallas to talk about the upcoming GOP midterm convention. They say it's about putting their policies front and center ahead of the November elections.

How to attend the GOP Convention in Dallas

Members of the public who wish to attend the convention can request tickets for either day or both through the convention website. Winners will be notified on Sept. 4.

The convention is also seeking volunteers. Signups can be found on the website.

What we know:

The two-day convention will begin on Sept. 9 at the American Airlines Center. President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.

There won’t be any nominating speeches and delegates won’t have to cast any true votes. But visually, it will look like a traditional convention with state representatives on the floor.

Related

Sneak Peek: Dallas to host first-ever Republican midterm convention featuring Donald Trump
article

Sneak Peek: Dallas to host first-ever Republican midterm convention featuring Donald Trump

The Republican Party will host a first-of-its-kind midterm convention in Dallas on Sept. 9 at the American Airlines Center, with President Donald Trump headlining the two-day event aimed at energizing voters ahead of congressional elections.

And while the official schedule has not yet been released, the president will most certainly headline the event. Some are even calling it a "Trumpapalooza" in Dallas.

According to the Dallas committee, tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the GOP Convention and previous FOX Local reporting.

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