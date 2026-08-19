Ticket lottery opens for Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas

article

The Brief A ticket lottery is open for those who want to attend next month's Republican Convention in Dallas. The convention is the first ever midterm convention and takes place Sept. 9-10 at the American Airlines Center. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event.



Members of the public that want to attend the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas next month can now apply for a ticket.

The convention is scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at the American Airlines Center. The party confirmed the event, aimed to energize Republican voters ahead of the November midterms, in June.

How to attend the GOP Convention in Dallas

Members of the public who wish to attend the convention can request tickets for either day or both through the convention website. Winners will be notified on Sept. 4.

The convention is also seeking volunteers. Signups can be found on the website.

What we know:

The two-day convention will begin on Sept. 9 at the American Airlines Center. President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.

There won’t be any nominating speeches and delegates won’t have to cast any true votes. But visually, it will look like a traditional convention with state representatives on the floor.

Related article

And while the official schedule has not yet been released, the president will most certainly headline the event. Some are even calling it a "Trumpapalooza" in Dallas.

According to the Dallas committee, tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.