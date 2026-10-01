Waxahachie mother charged with capital murder for shooting death of 2 sons

The Brief 42-year-old Colleen Nichole Lemmon was arrested on October 1 by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of capital murder. Lemmon is charged in connection with the deaths of 21-year-old Christopher Scott Pitre and a juvenile victim, who were found with gunshot wounds at a Waxahachie home. Sheriff's deputies found through an investigation that Lemmon, the mother of both victims, was responsible for the shooting.



A Waxahachie mother is facing capital murder charges after police determined she was responsible for the shooting deaths of her two sons on Thursday morning.

Waxahachie double homicide

Colleen Nichole Lemmon, 42 (Ellis County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

On Thursday, October 1, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 900 block of Big Sky Drive in Waxahachie.

Sheriff's deputies found two adult males with gunshot wounds at the residence. One victim, 21-year-old Christopher Scott Pitre, was found deceased at the scene.

A second victim, a 15-year-old juvenile, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Big Sky Drive police response CTSY: Brock Rutan

The victims' mother, 42-year-old Colleen Nichole Lemmon, was found at the residence with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, police determined Lemmon was responsible for shooting both victims. She was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

Lemmon has been booked into the Ellis County Jail. Her bond is pending arraignment.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the juvenile victim, which is being withheld.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear.

What they're saying:

"My deepest sympathies go out to the victims’ father, family members, and loved ones involved in this tragic incident. They will remain in our prayers during this difficult time," Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman said in a statement.