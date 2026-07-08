Republicans eyeing American Airlines Center for midterm ‘Trumpapalooza’ in Dallas

The Brief Republicans are still figuring out where to hold the party’s first midterm convention Sept. 9-10. Organizers said they are leaning toward the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican National Committee, said the party is preparing for a "Trumpapalooza."



Republicans are ramping up preparations for the party’s first midterm convention this fall in Dallas.

President Donald Trump confirmed in June that the event aimed at energizing GOP voters ahead of early voting will take place Sept. 9-10. Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 19.

What they're saying:

Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican National Committee, said they have to do things differently this time around if the GOP is to win the midterms and keep control of Congress.

"The president had the idea of doing the midterm convention to kind of highlight all the great things that he’s doing, and so we’re pumping it up like a ‘Trumpapalooza,’" Gruters said.

Gruters would not confirm a venue for the event, only saying it will be held in downtown Dallas. However, sources within the Republican Party told FOX 4 that the American Airlines Center is a top choice.

The American Airlines Center is seen at night in Dallas, Texas, in 2021. (FOX 4)

Local perspective:

On Wednesday, the leadership of the Dallas 2026 Host Committee was announced. It’s billed as a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that works to support the city and state. Co-chairs of the committee are Ray and Heather Washburne, Kenny and Lisa Troutt and Trent Morse. Former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus will serve as senior advisor to the organizing committee.

According to the Dallas committee, tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

What's next:

Gruters said the RNC has already given details to the states to prepare delegates to attend the convention.