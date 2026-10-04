Dallas weather: North Texas heavy rain causes localized flooding before clearing for a sunny workweek

The Brief A slow-moving weather system brought 1 to 2 inches of rain to North Texas on Sunday, triggering flood advisories in Hood, Parker, and Tarrant counties. Drivers faced steady downpours and high water along U.S. Route 377 near Granbury, as well as along major corridors including I-30 and I-20. Showers will taper off Sunday afternoon, giving way to clear skies, lower humidity, and mid-80s high temperatures for the upcoming workweek.



A slow-moving upper-level weather system brought widespread rain, localized flooding concerns and cooler temperatures to North Texas on Sunday, though conditions are expected to clear out ahead of the workweek.

Live Radar

Parts of the region picked up between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall, prompting flood advisories for parts of Hood County around Granbury, southern Parker County and sections of Tarrant County. High water was reported along U.S. Route 377 near Granbury, with steady downpours affecting motorists traveling through Glen Rose, Godley, Cleburne and areas further east along Interstate 30 toward Greenville and Interstate 20 near Canton.

While the morning commute was dampened by steady showers, low cloud cover and drizzle, precipitation coverage is expected to taper off to 20% by the afternoon. Winds out of the north-northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour will help keep daytime highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, slightly below normal for this time of year.

The weather system is tracking east-southeast, allowing drier air to push into the region late Sunday night and into Monday morning. Skies will clear by evening, setting up comfortable morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s to start the week.

Full sunshine and dry air will return Monday, pushing afternoon highs back into the lower 80s. The rest of the workweek will feature clear skies at night with morning lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s, followed by mid-80s highs under sunny skies.

7-Day forecast