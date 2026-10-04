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Fort Worth ISD temporarily relocates Meacham Middle School due to severe rain damage

By
FOX Local
Fort Worth
Published October 4, 2026 10:19 AM CDT
Published October 4, 2026 10:19 AM CDT
Fort Worth ISD campus damaged by heavy rain
Fort Worth ISD campus damaged by heavy rain

Fort Worth ISD campus damaged by heavy rain

A middle school in Fort Worth ISD will need several weeks of repairs after recent storms caused damage to the building. FOX 4's Peyton Yager has more.

The Brief

    • Heavy rainfall left portions of the Fort Worth ISD campus unsafe, forcing a temporary move to the unoccupied Briscoe Elementary building.
    • Staff will report to the temporary site on Monday, Oct. 5 (no school for students), with all students resuming classes at Briscoe on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
    • Students will keep their current teachers, bell schedules, administration, and extracurricular activities during the several-week repair period.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Independent School District officials announced that portions of Meacham Middle School have been rendered unsafe for occupancy following heavy rainfall, forcing a temporary relocation of the campus.

Meacham Middle School temporarily relocated

What we know:

Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata informed families that extensive assessments by district facilities, contractors, and safety teams revealed that weather-related repairs will take several weeks to complete.

Related

Fort Worth ISD middle school campus 'unsafe for occupancy' after sustaining rain damage
article

Fort Worth ISD middle school campus 'unsafe for occupancy' after sustaining rain damage

An under-construction Fort Worth ISD middle school sustained heavy enough damage during Thursday's storms that it must be closed for weeks of repairs, forcing students and staff to temporarily relocate to a new building.

What's next:

To minimize disruption, staff will report to the unoccupied Briscoe Elementary School building on Monday, Oct. 5, resulting in no school for students that day. All Meacham students will relocate to the Briscoe Elementary building on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

District officials emphasized that despite the campus shift, students will maintain continuity by keeping their current teachers, following the same bell schedule, and remaining enrolled in their existing courses, support services, and extracurricular programs. Leadership teams, including the principal, assistant principals, and counselors, will also move with the student body.

The Source: Information in this article is from Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata.

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