Dallas man who sold videos of himself sexually abusing children sentenced to 60 years in prison

A serial child sex abuser from Dallas was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

34-year-old Gemond Copage Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography back in January 2024.

Miller filmed himself sexually assaulting children as young as six years old and then sold it online, according to plea papers.

Detectives were able to identify Miller based on "distinctive tattoos" seen in the video.

Investigators identified at least 38 videos of child sex abuse involving Miller, who admitted to abusing at least ten girls under the age of 12.

Detectives say not all of the victims have been identified.

One of the victims, who was six years old when she was first assaulted, wrote a statement that was read aloud by her mother during sentencing.

"My sense of safety and security has been shattered," the child, now 13, wrote. "I am the first victim to come forward… Knowing that there are others shows that this is what he does. This is who he is. And he does not care that he took the innocence of children."

Miller was in possession of approximately 722 images and 1,733 videos constituting child sexual abuse material.

In addition to the 60-year sentence, U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr also ordered that Miller be supervised for life after his release.